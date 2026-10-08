The love of reading appears to be alive and well among Barbadians, with libraries across the island continuing to see sustained interest from patrons.

Word of this from Director of the National Library Service, Jennifer Yarde.

She was speaking yesterday at the launch of the Insurance Corporation of Barbados (ICBL) National Junior Spelling Bee Competition.

Ms Yarde says, however, there is still work to be done to encourage even more reading among both children and adults.

ICBL is now partnering with the National Library Service to strengthen outreach in communities and create new opportunities for children, as the competition continues in its seventh year.

Chief Executive Officer, Goulbourne Alleyne, highlights the importance of the partnership.

Mr Alleyne says the goal is to get more students to read and tell stories.