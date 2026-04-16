Team “Lionheart”, captained by Christopher Rogers, ruled the seas on day two of the 2026 Sir Charles Williams International Fishing Tournament.

The crew and anglers of Lionheart are leading all three categories.

In the overall standings, they have amassed 1,500 points, ahead of “Mamzelle” with 1,250, while in third there is a tie between “Wicked Tuna” and “Take A Chance” on 1,000 points.

Kathryn Mitchell of Lionheart is currently the top overall angler and top female angler on 1,000 points, while the top junior angler is Kai Duncan, also from Lionheart, on 500 points.