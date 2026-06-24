Lions Club of Barbados South urged to maintain focus on service

Newly installed officers of the Lions Club of Barbados South have been reminded to keep service in focus, with a clear emphasis on making an impact on the lives of others.

These words of encouragement came from outgoing Zone Chairperson Stephanie Brathwaite while delivering the feature address at the club’s annual installation ceremony and prize-giving for the last year.

She urged the new officers to play their individual roles to ensure success in the upcoming Lionistic year beginning July 1.