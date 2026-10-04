Lions Club of Bridgetown encouraged to support Chapman Challenge

The Lions Club of Bridgetown is being encouraged to assist with the Chapman Challenge initiative.

The encouragement is coming from President of Barbados, His Excellency, the Most Honourable, Jeffrey Bostic.

He was addressing the club’s 65th Anniversary Awards Ceremony, where members who chartered the club were awarded for their contributions.

President Bostic, Patron of the Chapman Challenge, asked the club to join with organisers to give youth a brighter future by providing mentorship.

The President is also urging the club to be more aggressive in its attempt to recruit young members.