Lions Club urges Barbadian youth to join and serve

President of the Lions Club of Bridgetown, Cherrol Deane, is calling for young Barbadians to join the local Lions Club movement.

He says joining the service organisation is an ideal opportunity for them to serve their communities and country.

The president made the appeal while addressing a service at St George Parish Church to mark the beginning of the club’s 65th anniversary Charter Week.

Mr Deane says that during the week of activities, the club will continue to serve the community through a number of give-back initiatives.