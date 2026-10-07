Literacy among young children improves, says Education Minister
Literacy among young children in the school system has improved.
This is according to Minister of Education, Transformation and Innovation Chad Blackman, providing an update on some of the Ministry’s programmes.
He says research shows the improvement is a result of the Ministry requiring schools to dedicate reading time for students.
Noting that the efforts must continue, Minister Blackman says if children are unable to read, they will only go so far and no further in life.