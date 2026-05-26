Twenty-seven libraries and schools across Barbados are now benefiting from the Barbados Is Blooming Little Libraries initiative.

Education Officer Tanya Bynoe described the achievement as outstanding.

The Little Libraries project, now in its third phase, is spearheaded by the Prince Godwill D Fomusoh Foundation Caribbean Inc and supported by the Massy Foundation.

The initiative has been designed to encourage reading within Barbadian communities.

Ms Bynoe spoke about the importance of the project at Holy Innocents’ Primary School, where one of the “Little Libraries” was installed today.

She added that programmes such as the initiative help ensure children have access to books and reading material outside the traditional classroom setting.