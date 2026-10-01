Livestock farmers take measures to protect animals from extreme heat

Local livestock farmers have been putting measures in place to protect their animals amid the extreme heat affecting the island.

President of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) and President of the Pig Farmers’ Association, Henderson Williams, says they have been educating farmers to reduce the losses that could be incurred.

Mr Williams says while the challenges are not as significant as in previous years, farmers have been taking practical steps to protect livestock and prevent issues such as heat stroke.

Mr Williams, however, hopes that the weather conditions will improve later into the year.