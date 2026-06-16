Local chefs vie for spot on Barbados National Culinary Team

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association has launched the 2026 edition of its local culinary competition, Taste of Barbados, which gives local chefs the opportunity to showcase their skills and the chance to represent the country at the regional level.

The two-day event, taking place at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, will see the top three chefs across four categories qualify for a three- to four-month training programme, from which the best competitors will be selected to represent the island at the Taste of the Caribbean competition later this year.

Speaking at the start of today’s competition, Special Projects Manager at the BHTA, Tessalee Moore, explained that successful participants will be judged based on skills and consistency.

Culinary Coach for the Barbados National Culinary Team, Willis Griffith, says the competition is key to the development of local industry professionals.

The Taste of the Caribbean competition will be held in Barbados in November.