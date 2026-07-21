All local cricketers will be required to wear their club or school uniforms for the state funeral of National Hero and cricket legend, the late Sir Garfield Sobers, who will be laid to rest on July 29.

This was disclosed by Chief Executive Officer of the National Cultural Foundation and member of the planning committee, Carol Roberts, in a news briefing at the Frank Walcott Building on Culloden Road today.

Mrs. Roberts said they are working with the local cricket association to coordinate this arrangement.

The state funeral for the late Sir Garfield Sobers will take place at Kensington Oval on July 29 at 10 a.m.