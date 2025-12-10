Local Doctor Issues Warning Amid Flu Surge in Europe

Barbadians are being urged to take steps to guard against the contagious flu virus.

Health officials across Europe are battling an unusually early and aggressive flu strain, and President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, Dr. Lynda Williams, has put locals on alert.

Dr. Williams tells CBC News the warning should be taken seriously, especially with flu cases surging in major tourist source markets like the United Kingdom.

Some hospitals overseas are so overwhelmed they’ve reinstated face mask requirements.

And Dr. Williams says the same protective measures used during the COVID-19 pandemic should be used now.

She is also advising Barbadians who are experiencing flu and cold symptoms to keep their distance from elderly or ill relatives.