The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. is celebrating tourism workers across the island, recognising their contribution to the country’s leading economic sector.

This comes as they began celebrations to mark Tourism Week, featuring a tourism caravan in Temple Yard.

Chief Product Development Officer at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Marsha Alleyne, praised workers for their continued dedication to Barbados’ tourism product.

She says this year they decided to move Tourism Week from September to December to coincide with the winter season.