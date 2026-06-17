Lodge reach BCA Under-13 cricket final with victory over Harrison College

Milo Lodge are into the final of the BCA Under-13 Cricket Competition after defeating Harrison College by 25 runs today in a match reduced to 25 overs a side.

Batting first, Lodge made 191-4 thanks largely to 83 from Kymani Inniss.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on that innings from the Empire Cricket Ground.

In reply, Harrison College only reached 166-7.

Stephano Springer scored 68 while Lodge skipper Z’Dari Scantlebury picked up 3-32.