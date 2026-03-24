Lodge School advance to Under-19 football knockout final

The Lodge School are through to the final of the Barbados Secondary Schools Football Under-19 Knockout Cup.

Playing in semifinal one at Greens in St George, Lodge faced the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, who had defeated them 2–0 earlier in the league competition.

In the rematch, Lodge, in blue and white, turned the tables, needing just one goal to advance with a 1–0 victory.

That decisive strike came from Ross Bourne in the 23rd minute, a free kick from about 40 yards out that was on target and eluded the grasp of the SJPI goalkeeper.

The other semifinal will see Queen’s College take on St Leonard’s Boys.