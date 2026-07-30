The Lodge School trail Christ Church Foundation by 112 runs after day one of their semi-final clash in the Student Revolving Loan Fund BCA Under-15 Cricket Tournament.

Sent into bat at Mapp Hill, Christ Church Foundation were bowled out for 190 in 44.4 overs.

The two openers led the scoring, with Shaquon Mason hitting 55, including five fours and two sixes, while Trivani Greenidge made 52, including three fours.

Donicko Wilson impressed with figures of 4-38, while Kenniko Darlington took 4-41.

CBC’s Damien Best was there for the first session.

In reply, Milo Lodge reached 78-2 at stumps, trailing by 112 runs.

Captain Malikai Mason is unbeaten on 48, with Kymani Inniss not out on 12.