Long lines as Barbadians rush to meet tax filing deadline

Long lines snaked from Barbados Revenue Authority offices and other areas where tax clinics were being held today, as Barbadians sought to meet the personal income tax filing deadline.

The last-minute rush saw people queued outside the BRA’s offices at the Bridge Street Mall in The City and at Warrens, St Michael, as well as tax clinics at several other locations.

Those who required assistance with the filing were given a 3 p.m. deadline to access help at the tax clinics and avoid the monetary penalty for missing the deadline.

From the beginning of this month, BRA officials have been hosting tax clinics to help those encountering challenges with getting their filing completed.

Senior Manager, Headquarters Services at the Authority, Carolyn Williams-Gayle, says there was a significant turnout today at the tax clinic at Queen’s Park.