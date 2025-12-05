Lowe: New tint regulations unlikely to reduce gun crime

The President of the Barbados Road Safety Association, Roland Lowe, believes the new tint regulations are unlikely to reduce gun crime or stop the movement of illegal firearms.

The former police officer argues that criminals do not transport guns openly, and that removing tint does little to support real policing.

New tint regulations came into effect on December 1st. They spell out the various levels of tint allowed on vehicles.

Some exemptions may be granted once the requisite permissions are sought.