Lucky raffle winner takes home Half a Hog for Christmas

One man, his family and friends will be enjoying a half of pig this Christmas.

David Henry won himself the pork through the Kiwanis Half a Hog Christmas raffle.

Mr Henry says he was unaware his wife entered him into the ten-dollar raffle, but is nevertheless thankful to win the hefty piece of meat, which is the first-place prize.

Accepting the pork at the Barbados Pig Farmers’ Co-operative on Tweedside Road, St Michael, Mr Henry said the meat will be put to good use.

Distinguished President of the Kiwanis Club of Barbados North, Michael Archer, says the funds raised through the raffle will assist with the club’s community-oriented programmes, including its upcoming Christmas luncheon.

Mr. Archer says the club is always in need of financial and manpower support to meet the demand of those in need.