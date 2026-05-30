Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes Barbados

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook Barbados just over an hour ago, with residents across the island, particularly in St. Michael, reporting that their homes and buildings were shaken for approximately 12 to 15 seconds around 5:27.

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, the earthquake occurred 99 kilometres south of Bridgetown.

The event was also confirmed by Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services, Sabu Best.

The Met Office stated that, based on available data, there is no tsunami threat to Barbados from this earthquake, and no tsunami watches or warnings are currently in effect.