(CNN) — At least 12 people were killed and hundreds wounded when Yemen’s Houthi militants struck Riyadh’s international airport with a missile on Saturday, in Saudi Arabia’s deadliest attack in more than a decade.

It was the third missile strike this week on the King Khalid International Airport, which has been closed until at least late Sunday, leading to the cancellation of more than 600 flights.

The missile struck a terminal building, killing four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, an American, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian, a Palestinian, and a Sudanese, the kingdom’s civil aviation body said Sunday, adding that 309 people were wounded.

Following the attack, US President Donald Trump said he was considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, having previously resisted Saudi requests for direct military intervention.

One traveler told Reuters news agency they saw something fly across the sky outside the airport before part of the ceiling near a departure gate collapsed.

Another recalled hearing an explosion before seeing several people lying wounded on the ground.

An eyewitness video released by Reuters showed large boards and debris strewn across the terminal floor, with people moving through a dust-filled hall.

King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia’s second-busiest, serves the capital, Riyadh, a city of about eight million people.

Nasr al-Din Amer, a senior Houthi official, appeared to acknowledge responsibility, writing on X: “We shut down Riyadh international airport.”

The US, UK, Spain and Canada are among countries warning their citizens against using the airport.

Saturday’s incident has exposed vulnerabilities in the kingdom’s defence capabilities as it wages an air campaign in support of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is fighting the Houthis on the ground.

With Iranian assistance, the Houthis have built up a large arsenal of missiles, including ballistic weapons, as well as a range of drones.

A Houthi military statement Sunday reiterated a warning to all airlines and travellers against using Saudi airports and airspace, “as they are vulnerable to targeting… with the exception of Mecca and Medina airports.”

“Saudi Arabia will bear responsibility for any failed attempts to intercept” missiles, the Houthi statement said, and it would continue responding to “blockades with blockades, and escalation with escalation.”

The group has also warned airliners against using Saudi airspace.

‘We’ll make a decision’

Trump said Saturday he plans to speak with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the attack.

“They’re able to defend. The Saudis are good fighters. But I think the attack was a terrible thing,” Trump said when asked whether Saudi Arabia could defend itself against the Houthis.

Asked outside the White House whether Washington planned to join Saudi strikes on the Houthis, a militia aligned with US foe Iran, Trump told reporters: “We may. We’re going to look at it.”

“We just found out about the recent attack, so we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

Last month, Trump rejected two appeals from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for US strikes against the Houthis, CNN reported at the time.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed a US citizen was among those killed and condemned the attacks as showing “a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life,” in a post on X.

Wounded people, including some in critical condition, were rushed to hospitals Saturday by ambulance and helicopter, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Two previous attacks at the airport this week killed four people and caused heavy damage to a Saudi commercial plane.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called the attacks “a grave escalation” that poses a serious threat to regional security, in a post on X.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the latest strike and said “attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law,” also writing on X.

Saudi miscalculations

The civil war in Yemen flared up once again this summer and significantly intensified last month, after years of relative calm.

In retaliation for a Saudi blockade on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Houthis announced in July they would target Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, and began a campaign of missile attacks against Saudi infrastructure, including oil refineries.

Last month, they conducted a lightning offensive along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, capturing the port of Mocha and closing in on Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city.

That led the Saudi-backed Yemeni government based in Aden to launch a major offensive, but it has struggled to retake much ground.

Saudi Arabia has for 11 years tried to contain the conflict on its southern border through military force and diplomacy – first waging war with the Houthis, then pursuing peace talks with them and restoring diplomatic talks with their backer, Tehran.

Despite the efforts, a series of miscalculations has left Riyadh exposed to further conflict in Yemen, experts say.

Saudi Arabia ended its longstanding partnership with the UAE late last year over its backing of a rival force in Yemen, misjudged Trump’s willingness to back it if it needed support, and struggled to organise disintegrated armed factions fighting the Houthis.

The escalation threatens Saudi Arabia’s broader ambitions to become an international destination for business and tourism.

On Sunday, the Saudi energy ministry said the World Petroleum Congress began as scheduled in Riyadh, but it’s unclear how many delegates are attending.