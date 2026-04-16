Major investment to modernise Barbados’ water infrastructure

The Barbados Government is advancing a major US$80 million investment to modernise the country’s water infrastructure.

The initiative is being undertaken through a partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank to replace ageing mains, reduce water losses, strengthen national capacity, and build long-term resilience.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley underscored that water must be treated as central to the nation’s development agenda, noting that Barbados is among the most water-scarce countries in the world and continues to face high levels of non-revenue water.

She explained that in a country where water security is closely tied to public health, development, productivity, and climate resilience, the programme is being framed not as routine borrowing, but as a strategic investment in the island’s future.

Ms. Mottley also highlighted that in some areas, water mains are over 100 years old, and that only about 5% have been replaced over the past 50 years.