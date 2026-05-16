Major opportunity opens for local small poultry farmers

A major opportunity has opened up for small poultry farmers in Barbados.

Chief Executive Officer of Fasons Food Inc., Amir Juman, producers of Amir’s Chicken, announced that the company will now begin purchasing poultry products from small farmers, who make up roughly 20% of producers on the island.

He said the initiative is part of the company’s effort to be more inclusive of small poultry farmers, while giving them an opportunity to add greater stability to their operations if they take advantage of the offer.

Mr Juman also made it clear that the farmers will be paid for their products.

In addition, he said Fasons Food Inc. will be providing further support to small poultry farmers.