Good news for Barbadians today as a major project is being undertaken to improve the quality and durability of the island’s roads.

It is being delivered by Director of the Barbados National Standards Institution (BNSI), Hadyn Rhynd.

He says such a project, being spearheaded by BNSI, is of national significance, since many are familiar with the frustration of driving on some roads which are uneven and constantly being repaired.

In fact, he admits the condition of roads affects daily lives.

Mr Rhynd says BNSI has started to engage stakeholders in discussions surrounding an advanced design mix for asphalt.