There were two major upsets as the Barbados Road Tennis Open 2026 switched to Diamond Corner, St Peter.

Number four seed Antonio ‘Lil Man’ Daniel was the first to be knocked out, followed by sixth seed Julian ‘Michael Jackson’ White.

Here’s a look at some of the action, including the ladies’ competition.

In the other matches, last year’s losing finalist, Mark ‘Venom’ Griffith, defeated Raheem Nurse in straight sets, 21-14, 21-11, within 23 minutes.

Third seed Dario Hinds had an early scare before getting past Mosai Williams 18-21, 21-15, 21-19 to reach the quarter-finals.

https://youtu.be/dp-yvDmQkrw