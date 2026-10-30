Male nurse assaulted by patient at QEH

A male nurse was assaulted by a patient, who is said to be living with Alzheimer’s disease, in the Accident and Emergency Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The incident occurred on Wednesday and has prompted the hospital to reaffirm its commitment to the safety, security and well-being of its healthcare professionals.

QEH Communications Specialist Shane Sealy says the incident happened at approximately 8 p.m., when the nurse was physically assaulted by another patient while attending to someone.

Mr Sealy says QEH management acknowledges the seriousness of the incident and the concern it has understandably raised among staff.

Meanwhile, he says management is reassuring staff that their safety remains a priority.