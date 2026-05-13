The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (North and Hastings/Worthing) has arrested and formally charged 61-year-old Derick Rudolph Crawford, of no fixed place of abode, in connection with a series of burglaries.

The Holetown jurisdiction charged Crawford with nine counts of burglary allegedly committed between September 6, 2025 and May 1, 2026.

The Hastings/Worthing jurisdiction also charged him with a burglary allegedly committed on March 26, 2026.

Crawford appeared before Magistrate Cuffy Sargeant in the Holetown Magistrates’ Court today, where he pleaded not guilty to the Holetown matters.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds and is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The Hastings/Worthing matter was transferred to the District ‘A’ Traffic Court and is set for Friday, May 15, 2026.