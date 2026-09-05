Twenty-five-year-old Shaquan Shaquille Wickham of Maddison Terrace, Deacons Farm, St Michael, has been arrested and formally charged by police in connection with several offences committed on August 28, 2026.

Wickham is charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply, trafficking cannabis and failing to comply with a beacon and siren.

He is also facing charges of dangerous driving, driving without a valid licence, driving without insurance and fraudulent use of number plates.

Wickham appeared before Magistrate Deborah Beckles in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was granted bail in the sum of three thousand Barbados dollars.

Wickham is due to reappear in court on November 27, 2026.