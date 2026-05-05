The Barbados Police Service has arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with multiple counts of kidnapping and robbery.

Kishmar Shaquille Alleyne, of no fixed place of abode, has been charged with three counts of kidnapping and robbery between March 9 and March 18, 2026.

He has also been charged with theft on October 20, 2025.

Alleyne appeared today before Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1, where he was not allowed to plead to the indictable offences.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds), and the matter was transferred to the District ‘A’ Traffic Court for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.