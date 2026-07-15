The Barbados Police Service has arrested a 24-year-old man for the theft of rims and tyres belonging to two people on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the Bushy Park Racing Circuit, St. Philip.

He is Zahkari Alexis Neil, 24, of No. 13 Redman Village, St. Thomas.

Neil has been charged with the following:

Theft of rims and tyres valued at seven hundred dollars (BDS$700.00) each, belonging to Shaquon Jones

Theft of rims and tyres valued at six hundred dollars (BDS$600.00) each, belonging to Jamal Brewster

Neil appeared yesterday, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, before Magistrate Bernadette John in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

He was granted bail in the sum of five thousand dollars (BDS$5,000.00) with one surety and is scheduled to reappear on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.