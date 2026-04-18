The Barbados Police Service has arrested Justin Tevin Archer, 31, of Bawdens Hill, St. Andrew, on alleged trafficking of cannabis valued at BDS$11,795,200.00 on February 12, 2026.

The estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 737.20 kilograms.

Archer has also been charged with acts preparatory for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, committed between February 9 and 12, 2026.

He is scheduled to appear before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 18, 2026