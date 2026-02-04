Man fatally shot in Enterprise, Christ Church

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred about 8:45 a.m. today along Lower Carters Gap, Enterprise, Christ Church.

Initial investigations revealed a male was in a vehicle when an assailant approached and fired multiple shots, injuring him.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as 42-year-old Fabian Aaron Taylor of Kendal Hill Park, Christ Church.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, the Police Emergency number at 211, or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612.