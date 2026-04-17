The Barbados Police Service (BPS) Major Crime Unit (MCU) has arrested and formally charged Jefferson Tremayne Brome, 34, of Hannay’s Village, St. Lucy.

He has been charged with assisting an offender, Darion Hackett, between March 15 and April 1, 2026.

Broome appeared before Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1, today and was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

He was granted a $10,000.00 Bds bail with one (1) surety and is scheduled to reappear on Thursday, 30 July 2026.