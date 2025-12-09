Man Hospitalised After Kendal Hill Shooting

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that occurred along Kendal Hill, Christ Church, yesterday around 7:35 p.m., which left one man hospitalised.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was in the area when a group of individuals approached and discharged several gunshots, injuring him.



He was subsequently transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2604.