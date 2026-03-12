Man pleads guilty to importing over 4kg of cocaine and other offences

The Barbados Police Service has arrested and charged Roy Sylvester Notice, 53, of #176 Seaview Garden, Kingston, Jamaica, with several drug-related offences.

Notice faces the following charges, all committed on March 10, 2026:

Importation of Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking of Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Supply Cocaine

The total estimated weight of the suspected cocaine is 4.30 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $215,000.00 (Barbados currency).

Notice appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to all charges. He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear for sentencing on Thursday, April 2, 2026.