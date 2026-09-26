A 26-year-old man has been remanded to prison, charged with the murder of 66-year-old Eric Joseph Butcher.

Jevon O’Brien Richardson, of no fixed place of abode, appeared before Magistrate Deborah Beckles in the D…

Police received a report of gunshots in the area of the Usain Bolt Sports Complex car park at Lazaretto, St Michael, around 11:16 a.m. on January 25.

It was there they found Butcher, of Phillip Drive, Pine Gardens, St Michael, dead in a vehicle.

Richardson was not required to plead to the indictable murder charge and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

The matter has been transferred to District ‘A’ Criminal Court Number One, where Richardson is due to reappear on Friday, October 23, 2026.