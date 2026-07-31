The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has arrested Dwayne Hallam Drakes, 45, of Rollins Road, St Christopher, Christ Church.

He has been formally charged with possession of a firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition in connection with an incident that occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at Lower Carters Gap, Christ Church.

Drakes appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and was not required to plead to the indictable offences.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds and is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, August 27, 2026.