Twenty-one-year-old Roshawn Ricardo Dacosta Goddard was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds yesterday.

He appeared before Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant in the Holetown Magistrates’ Court on traffic matters, which were transferred to the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court and adjourned until Friday, August 7, 2026.

The Tree Hill, St Peter resident pleaded guilty to the theft charge and is awaiting a pre-sentencing report. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Goddard was charged with driving without a licence, driving without third-party insurance and the fraudulent use of number plates, allegedly committed on July 31, 2026.

He was also charged with the theft of one cow, valued at BDS$5,000, belonging to Louis Griffith, allegedly committed on July 30.

In addition, the Barbados Police Service Serious Organised Crime Unit charged him with possession of eight rounds of ammunition.