Chief Executive Officer of Export Barbados (BIDC), Mark Hill, has been appointed to a newly convened Independent Advisory Board on Artificial Intelligence for Industry.

The board will operate under AIM Global (the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing), an initiative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Mr Hill’s appointment to the 15-member global body reinforces Barbados’ proactive leadership in shaping how advanced technologies are governed and deployed to drive tangible economic transformation.

Mr Hill says: “Barbados has demonstrated that small island states can drive the global conversation on technology, equity and safety.”

He adds, however, that “ethical frameworks and safety guardrails must translate into real economic capability”.

The AIM Global Advisory Board serves as an independent bridge, bringing industrial evidence directly into United Nations artificial intelligence processes while advising UNIDO’s operational programmes.

Mr Hill is one of only two government representatives appointed to the board.