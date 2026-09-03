Veteran squash player Mark Sealy is into the semi-finals of the men’s 65 and over division at the World Squash Masters in Perth, Australia.

He booked his place by defeating Australia’s Daniel Zande in straight games, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7. He will now face another Australian, Peter Gillbee, in the semi-final.

However, for Muffin Stollmyer in the ladies’ over-40 division she is into the consolation semi-finals of the Special Plate after losing her round-of-16 main draw match to Australia’s Renelle Karwalski, 8-11, 4-11, 6-11.

She is set to play another Australian, Naomi Ireland.