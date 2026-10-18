Mark Yearwood wins National Library Service Poetry Slam 2026

Mark Yearwood is the winner of the National Library Service Poetry Slam 2026.

He emerged at the top of fifteen contestants who participated in the annual competition at Frank Collymore Hall yesterday evening.

For his winning piece, “Mental Slavery”, he was awarded 5,000 Barbados dollars.

Director of the National Library Service, Jennifer Yarde, says they are pleased to provide the platform for the poets to express themselves and showcase their talents.

Under the theme, Echoes of Freedom: Remembering the Past, Shaping the Future, the participants reflected on the country’s history, highlighting the sacrifices and struggles that have helped to shape the nation.

And Ms Yarde says they must collectively think about the Barbados that can be built for generations to come.