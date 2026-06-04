Members of the Martin’s Bay community in St. John had the opportunity to get free health checks and advice as Urgent Care hosted a clinic in the area recently.

Co-Managing Director Dr. Makeba Brooks says this forms part of their Ten for Ten initiative as they celebrate their tenth anniversary.

They have another nine stops to make, with St. Lucy being the next location.

Community representative William King says the feedback has been positive, with some people saying they wished the initiative had been held earlier in the year.