Shaquan Mason hit a century as Christ Church Foundation took a first-innings lead over Coleridge and Parry at stumps on day one of the three-day 2026 Student Revolving Loan Fund BCA Under-15 Cricket Final.

Winning the toss and electing to bat at Kensington Oval, Coleridge and Parry were bowled out for 127 in 39.2 overs.

Shaquan Parris and Kairo Glasgow both scored 45.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on the first innings.

In reply, Foundation are 183 for seven, leading by 56 runs at stumps.

Play on day two is set to start at 11:30 a.m.