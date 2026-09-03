An increase in both internal and external staff is part of the ongoing redevelopment at Massy Supermarket, Worthing.

The update was shared by Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Massy Stores Barbados, Dionne Clarke-Emptage, during a media briefing at the Christ Church location today.

She says Phase Two of the 46-million-dollar redevelopment project will begin tonight, marking a significant milestone in the store’s transformation.

According to the Massy official, this phase involves the controlled demolition of the former Big B Supermarket, a key step in preparing the site for the construction of a new car park and other improvements.

CBC’s Trevor Thorpe and cameraman Christopher Wood attended the briefing.