McDonald charged with burglary and malicious communication

The Barbados Police Service has arrested Oneil Ricardo McDonald, 43, of #70 Goodland Gardens, Christ Church.

He has been formally charged with burglary, committed on March 19 – 20, 2026, and two counts of malicious communication between 17th and 19th March 2026.

McDonald appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the Holetown Magistrates’ Court today and was not allowed to plead to the offences.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service, Dodds, and the matter has been transferred to the Oistins Magistrates’ Court for Wednesday, 1st April 2026.