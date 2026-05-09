MCTV advises customers of temporary service interruption

MCTV wishes to advise customers in the St. James, St. Peter and St. Lucy areas that, as part of ongoing efforts to improve service quality and network reliability, subscribers receiving signal from the Arawak Cement Plant will experience a temporary interruption in service while the company undertakes the relocation of its repeater system.

The interruption took effect on Friday and will remain in place while essential upgrade and relocation works are completed. Service restoration will occur as soon as possible, subject to working conditions and operational requirements.

MCTV recognises the inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause and wishes to assure affected customers that they will not be billed for the period during which service is unavailable due to the relocation process.

The company says it remains committed to investing in infrastructure improvements that enhance the viewing experience and provide customers with a more reliable and consistent service.

MCTV also apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience, understanding and continued support during the maintenance period.

Customers seeking further information or assistance are encouraged to contact MCTV Customer Care.