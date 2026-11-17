The local media fraternity is mourning the passing of veteran journalist and media administrator Carl Moore, regarded as one of the pioneers of journalism in Barbados.

Mr Moore was the first editor of the Nation newspaper and played a significant role in shaping the country’s media landscape.

President of the Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers, Ryan Broome, says Mr Moore’s contribution to the profession will not be forgotten.

Describing Mr Moore’s legacy as a great one, Mr Broome says his professional standards should serve as an example to today’s journalists, particularly as the industry continues to evolve.