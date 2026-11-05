Forty-three-year-old Melissa Onita Griffith has been granted bail in the sum of $5,500, with one surety, after being charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

She was arrested in connection with a viral video involving herself and a female juvenile at Queen’s Park on November 3, 2026.

Griffith appeared before Acting Magistrate Shakieda Sealy in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1 today, Thursday, November 5, 2026, and pleaded not guilty to the offence.

She is scheduled to reappear in court on Monday, February 8, 2027.