Two men remanded to Dodds for the murder of Renaco Bovell
Two men have been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds after appearing in court this morning, jointly charged with murder.
They are 37-year-old Damien Rommel Springer, of St Judes, St George, and 33-year-old Chad Antonio Denero Forde, of Glebe Land, St George.
The men have been charged with the murder of Renaco Bovell, which allegedly occurred between 9 June, 2023 and 9 June, 2024.
Springer has also been charged with four counts of perverting the course of justice, allegedly committed between 9 June and 17 June, 2023.
They appeared before Acting Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court, where they were not required to plead to the indictable offences.