Two men have been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds after appearing in court this morning, jointly charged with murder.

They are 37-year-old Damien Rommel Springer, of St Judes, St George, and 33-year-old Chad Antonio Denero Forde, of Glebe Land, St George.

The men have been charged with the murder of Renaco Bovell, which allegedly occurred between 9 June, 2023 and 9 June, 2024.

Springer has also been charged with four counts of perverting the course of justice, allegedly committed between 9 June and 17 June, 2023.

They appeared before Acting Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court, where they were not required to plead to the indictable offences.