Men from across the island were given an opportunity to relax, unwind and be pampered as part of activities marking International Men’s Day.

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs today hosted its fourth annual Men’s Day Fair in the car park of the Warrens Office Complex.

Attendees were treated to manicures, back massages, facials, haircuts and a range of other wellness experiences.

Social Development Project Manager with the Ministry’s One Family Programme, Nicole Daniel, expressed enthusiasm about the day’s celebrations.

Some of the men who participated in the event said they were pleased with the activities.