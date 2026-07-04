Government is moving to get Barbadian men and boys to take a more active role in caregiving.

This is happening through the Share the Care national public relations campaign.

The campaign champions the recently enacted paternity leave legislation and is being spearheaded by the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs in collaboration with the Bureau of Gender Affairs.

It was rolled out aboard one of the Transport Board’s electric buses.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Adrian Forde says the campaign is urging men to care for their immediate relatives, extended family members and those within their communities.

Minister Forde further notes that the campaign is also encouraging men to be good role models in society, particularly for those young men in dire need of guidance.